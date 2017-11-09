The Central Hotel in Donegal Town - a leader in food

For many years Donegal town has been blessed with both the variety and quality of great restaurants and this thriving town continues to bulid on this envied reputation.

The ever changing tastes of the discerning customer today has seen restaurants featuring dishes from all over the globe and Donegal is no exception to this trend - in fact it could well be perceived as a leader.

The Central Hotel has long been renowned as one of the best in the North West and has recently undergone extensive refurbishments

The genial General Manager, Eamon Gillespie, has teamed up with Chef Marco Letterese, who hails from Naples in Italy and this innovative team have come up with some great dishes which would indeed excite most pallettes.

Marco has a wealth of experience having worked in some of the top eateries in Europe including his home country Italy, France, Switzerland and London where he excelled in Le Meridenne in Park Lane.

The Central now offers a choice of three different dining venues as well as extensive banqueting facilities.

Chapman's, named after the pharmacy that operated in the hotel in bygone years, the Upper Deck, which offers an extensive bar food menu in the evening and the ever popular Just Williams, which has built up a strong reputation offering an all day carvery and a la carte.

Chapman's, their recent addition, offers a selection of the very best of Irish, Italian and Thai cuisine in an intimate setting.

Marco has combined his vast experience to create some of the most appetising dishes which will delight not only the many visitors to the town but also many of the local gourmands.

Why not try some of the succulent Garlic and Chilli Prawns, the Mussell Pepata or their great chowder as a starter; their scallop and prawn pie or crispy duck salad. If your taste is a little bit more on the conservative side, you will be delighted with their 12 oz. Sirloin with a choice of sauces or indeed their tender lamb rump. You will not be disappointed.

The Central is a well established banqueting venue and hosts many private parties - from 20 to 300 guests,

Their Christmas parties are always a highlight and this year they have Dickie Rock as their special guest. Early reservations are advised. The hotel will also remain open throughout Christmas.