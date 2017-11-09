Harvey's Point Hotel - a Donegal gem

Almost thirty years ago Jody Gysling stumbled upon a rather derelict and swampy site on the shores of Lough Eske when enjoying a holiday in Donegal.

This holiday turned out to be Jody's longest holiday as ever since, this Swiss entrepreneur calls Donegal as his home.

Thirty years ago Lough Eske would not have experienced the same footfall as it does today - it was a secluded but beautiful location tucked away in the middle of the Bluestack mountains.

Jody was indeed a man of vision and out of that little field he created what today is undoubtedly regarded as one of the best hotels in Ireland.

Very much a family run hotel the hotel has evolved under the careful eye of Deirdre McGlone, and her husband Marc; General Manager, Noel Cunningham and the large dedicated team which Deirdre refers to as her own large extended family.

The team at Harvey's have been committed to delivering an unparalleled food experience to all their guests. Food and drink is deeply rooted in the tradition of this Donegal Luxury Hotel.

No matter when you visit their all day dining concept there is always something new to whet your appetite from a light snack to the most sophisticated dining experience.

The latest additions include Harvey’s Bar & Terrace, the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed all day dining experience, sample some cocktails or sip a perfectly made espresso.

Sitting in the shade of the parasol with unsurpassed view you could almost dip your toes in the cooling waters of the lake. Afternoon tea is another treat not to be missed in their Lakeside restaurant. Once something to tide you over between breakfast and dinner it is now enjoyed as an indulgent treat.

Christmas at Harvey's point is also something something special - blazing log fires, home crafted decorations and understated elegance. The hotel is open throughout the holiday season and guests can just casually drop in and enjoy some of the great all day dining treats at their leisure. A real Christmas treasure.