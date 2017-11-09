A meal with a view at Quay West, Donegal Town

Though only open for a year in Donegal town Quay West has already established itself as a firm favourite with its many guests and indeed the food critics.

Just recently it has been voted the “Best Casual Dining Restaurant in Ulster” and has also been included in many guide books including Lucinda O’Sullivan’s prestigious guide to dining in Ireland.

This waterside restaurant offers stunning views of Donegal Bay and Bell’s Isle in a cosy contemporary environment that whispers coastal chic in an unassuming manner.

The name Quay West evolved from their Quay Street location and their west facing windows which frame a beautiful Donegal sunset out over the bay.​

Award winning chef owners and managers Debbie O'Reilly and Jo Roarty are no strangers to the hospitality business having worked successfully together for over fifteen years in Donegal Town.​

This two level restaurant offering intimate seating downstairs while upstairs every table provides views out over the bay. This fully licenced restaurant serves innovative cocktails, local craft beers and an extensive wine list.

The emphasis is on championing local produce, maintaining sustainability and an ethos of delivering nutritious, flavoursome food at affordable prices in a casual friendly atmosphere.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat Jo Roarty said, “We are really blessed here in Donegal - we have such fresh produce right here on our own doorsteps - a quick drive down to Inver or Killybegs for the freshest of seafood .

“We cater for all types of parties - whether it is a private party, or a “girlie” night out - with some nicely chilled pink gin or one of our speciality cocktails.

“ Christmas is very special to us - and we would like to share it with you with our seasonal menus and warm and intimate festive atmosphere.”

Christmas menus now available on request.