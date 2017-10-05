Letterkenny AC members enjoy another good week of action

Sunday signalled not just the start of a new month but the start of a new cross country season.

The Donegal Masters cross country championship in the Inishowen town of Carndonagh resulted in an excellent start for Letterkenny AC. Karl Duggan got his Masters' cross country career off to a flying start by winning the men's race in a time of 15.09. He won by 16 seconds and led the 4 man LAC team of Anthony Doherty 16.01, Ivan Toner 16.18 and Raymond Birch 16.30 to gold in the M35-49 team prize. The 21 points garnered by the team represented a 15 point winning margin over Finn Valley.

The men's 50+ team also scooped team gold in their category. The 3 counters, Martin Gormley 18.31, John Hughes 19.45 and Richard Raymond 21.32 collected 137 points to finish 5 points clear of Tir Conaill AC.

There were also fine runs from Sean McFadden 17.00, Michael Galvin 18.40, Aidan McKenna 18.46 and James McBride 21.33.

Fionnuala Diver continued the good form she showed on the road all summer and finished 2nd in the women's Masters race in a time of 11.23. She was just 6 seconds behind race winner, Marina Murphy of Derry City Track Club.

Catriona Jennings stormed to victory in the inaugural East Donegal Half Marathon, based in the scenic surroundings of Oakfield Park, Raphoe. Catriona's time of 1.18.15 not only gave her victory in the women's race, but also overall victory. Catriona joins a very small world wide group of woman runners who have come first in a half marathon. Kevin McGee was the 3rd Male in 1.19.14. Paul McFaden clocked 1.22.40, Martin Devenney 1.28.46 and husband and wife Stephen and Margaret Shiels 1.48.31. Maura O'Grady finished prominently in the F50 category in 1.49.39. Gerard Callaghan crossed the line in 1.50.07. Ciaran Liddy and Naoise Enright both finished in 1.51.16.

Brendan Murphy had an excellent run in Saturday's Bangor Classic 10K in Northern Ireland. Brendan was 21st in a high quality field in a time of 35.29. He ran a very even paced run, getting to halfway in 17.17 then running 5 seconds faster for the second 5K. Kenyan Gideon Kipsang was the race winner in 30.03.

Ciaran McGonagle flew the LAC colours with distinction 5,800 KM from home in last week's Chicago Half Marathon. Ciaran was 4th overall out of the 7951 runners and 1st in the 396 strong M40 category in a time of 1.15.27. The race winner was Damon King in 1.12.26.

Mark McFadden was 8th overall and 1st in the M40-44 group in Saturday morning's Letterkenny parkrun. This was Mark's best time to date on the 5K course around St Conal's. Cathal Roarty was 3rd in the M50-54 category in 28.58. First across the line was Philip McHugh in 20.47.

Louise Finnegan received huge support from the whole Donegal athletics community on Wednesday evening for the 5K which was in memory of her husband Leo and to raise funds for the Donegal Hospice, where Leo was so well looked after during the last 52 days of his life. Speaking shortly after the event, Louise was delighted to say that, "To date the fund has close to €5,000." The race winners on the night were Danny Mooney and Teresa McGloin but, in Louise's own words, "The real winner... was The Donegal Hospice. Thanks everyone for making it such a success."

The winning numbers in last week's LAC Mini Lotto were 3, 14, 18 and 24. There were no Match 4 winners. 4 people won €20 Euro each for matching 2 numbers:

Rose Griffin, Tina Birch, Rose Griffin and Lee Gildea.



