Donegal player wins a round of golf with Shane Lowry



A chance evening out brought about a series of very fortunate events for Letterkenny Golf Club member Breege McDonagh when she won a round of golf with Shane Lowry.

The golf outing was at St. Margaret’s golf club in Swords Co. Dublin with the brilliant prize all courtesy of McGettigan's Hotel.

Fellow club member Margaret Harvey accompanied Breege on this special outing which Breege described as a dream come true for her.

The driving demonstration which kick-started their day must have impacted upon Breege as her drive on the 6th hole earned her the ‘Shot of the Day’ trophy. The lady members at Letterkenny will no doubt be watching closely to see what other things Breege learned during her round with this Irish Pro. Well done to Breege and Margaret.

In other news from Letterkenny Golf Club, the September pendant played last Tuesday was won by Mary Beth McBrearty (19) with a great score of 69 nett, runner up was Vera Kearney (20) 76 nett and third Marian O’Sullivan, 79 nett BOT.

The V par competition, kindly sponsored by Angela Bradley, competitions secretary, was won by Marian O’Sullivan with a score of -2. Well done to all the winners.

