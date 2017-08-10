Donegal's Larissa Muldoon scores try to help Ireland to opening victory over Australia

Donegal's Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton played their part in Ireland getting off to a winning start in the Women's Rugby World Cup at the Belfield Bowl on Wednesday evening.

Ireland scored three tries to edge out Australia 19-17. Larissa Muldoon's converted first-half try, against a Mahalia Murphy score, had Ireland 7-5 ahead at the interval.

Shannon Parry's touchdown edged the Wallaroos in front but replacements Ciara Griffin and Sophie Spence crossed to put Ireland on the road to victory.

The 2014 semi-finalists survived a late scare after prop Hilisha Samoa's try was converted by Ashleigh Hewson.

Ireland face Japan in their second group match on Sunday at the same venue, the UCD Bowl in Dublin, while Australia must try to re-group against France.