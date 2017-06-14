Danny Mooney's good form continues at Belfast event

Letterkenny AC's Danny Mooney maintained his excellent run of form in Saturday's Northern Ireland and Ulster Track and Field Championships at the Mary Peters' track in Belfast.

And he was just one of a number of Letterkenny club athletes to do well over the past week.

Karol Duggan showed again that he is fulfilling the promise he showed as a teenage runner when he was an impressive winner of last week's Ballyraine National School 5K. He crossed the line in 16.01, with fellow LAC runner, the astonishingly consistent Ivan Toner, 2nd in 16.28.

Patrick Brennan's good form continued and the Co. Sligo man clocked 18.34. Marcus McClintock was the second M40 finisher in 18.57. Barry Mackey had yet another M50 first place and finished in 19.24. Mark Hunter clocked 19.45 and Frank Pinder 20.57. Catherine McKinley was the 2nd senior woman in 21.14. The winner of the women's race was Amanda Toland of Killea Tigers in 20.30. Richard Raymond maintained his good form with a time of 21.42.

Young Rory Callaghan finished in 23.32. Marty Kelly clocked 24.06 and loyal LAC servant, Jimmy Gildea, 31.31.

Kevin Greenan continued the prolific race schedule that he has followed since completing April's Boston Marathon. He was first in the M60 category in Tuesday evening's Carrigans 5K. Kevin's time was 21.09 and he was 11th overall. Foyle Valley AC's Conor McDevitt was the race winner in 17.19. Just 4 days later, Kevin was in action again when he ran 46.07 to take 3rd place in the M60 category in the Enniskillen 10K. Over 800 runners took part in the 10K, with a M45-49 runner, Stephen Duncan, winning in 33.08.

The setting for Saturday's Grand Prix race was Donegal Airport and the 'Aerfort Dhun na nGall Runway 5K'. The extreme wind on the day made fast times very difficult. Fionnuala Diver's supreme form continued and she was the first woman and 2nd overall in 20.03. The overall winner was Shane O'Donnell in 19.35. Maria Ni Mhaolagain was the 2nd woman in 21.31. Ciaran O'Donnell showed that he has made an exceptional comeback from his recent knee operation. This was his 'comeback race' and he was first in the M40 category in 21.34. Aoife Nash's time of 23.40 gave her 3rd place in the women's race. Adrian Callaghan's time was 25.30.

There were several outstanding performances from LAC athletes in Saturday's Northern Ireland and Ulster Track and Field Championships at the Mary Peters' track in Belfast. Annemarie McGlynn's impressive form continued and she finished 2nd in the 1500m in 4.29.09. Danny Mooney had an exceptional run in the 1500m, winning the race in 3.44.40. Danny's 1500m time, if extrapolated for the Mile, would leave him a mere 0.8 of 1 second away from a sub 4 minute mile.

Pauric Breslin had a fine run in the 5000m, finishing in 16.01. Ciaran Doherty illustrated his versatility when he was an emphatic winner of the gruelling 3000m Steeplechase in 9.39. That saw Ciaran finish 57 seconds clear of his closest challenger, Inishowen AC's Pat Loughrey. Peter Glass was 2nd in the men's discus, with a throw of 41.04m.

Liam Doherty ran 17.59 in Sunday afternoon's 'Scoil Eoin Baiste Fit 4 Life 5K' in Carrigart. Liam was 6th overall and 2nd in the M40 category. The race winner was James McFadden in 16.21.

Martin Gormley continues to fly the black and amber with pride during his holiday in France. On Sunday morning, he took 3rd place in La Ronde des Barthes 11KM trail run. Martin ran an excellent time of 43.10 for the race which was held in the Acquitaine region of south west France.

The annual Glenswilly 5K will be held on Tuesday June 20th, with a 7.30pm start. There will be chip timing. One of the race organisers is LAC runner, Lee Gildea. Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure is generously sponsoring the race.

The winning numbers for the LAC Mini Lotto of June 1were 3,14,17 and 20. There were no Match 4 winners. 4 winners won €20 for 2 numbers- John B Doherty, Eileen McConnell, Fionnuala Diver and Eamonn O'Donnell.

The numbers for the June 8th draw were 2,4,8,22. Again, there were no Match 4 winners. 2 people- Neily McDaid and Raymond Birch- won €40 for 3 numbers. The jackpot for the next draw is €1960.



