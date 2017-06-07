Lifford/Strabane AC out in force at a number of events

The action commenced for the athletes of Lifford Strabane AC on Friday 2nd June at the annual Red Hugh’s GAA 5k, Killygordon.

On what started off to be a dry summer's evening, the 167 runners/walkers had to endure what can only be described as a torrential downpour which commenced just as the race started. Lifford Strabane AC was represented by 6 senior athletes at this race. First to the finish line for the club was senior male athlete David McNulty. David’s fine form continues running another personal best in an impressive time of 18:42pb, 15 sec’s faster than his previous 5k pb just last week.

Liam Cleary, fresh from his Edinburgh Marathon was next to the line, this athlete also running a personal best in a superb time of 19:41pb. Aidan McGrath finished in a great time of 23:01, Jacqueline Neeson was first female senior athlete to finish running a personal best in 27:44pb, Denise Langan ran a personal best in 29:58pb & Sean Michael Morris was our final athlete to finish taking 4mins off his previous 5k time to finish in 32:37pb!! Well done to all!

Schools Championships

Sat 3rd June was the start of a very busy weekend for our juvenile athletes, their parents & club coaches with the Irish Schools Championships were a total of 9 athletes made the trip to Tullamore. The very talented Gareth Crawford with a throw of 58.53m in the Senior Boys Javelin took Gold! Young Jude McCrossan in the Junior Boys Hammer with a throw of 42.52m and underage in this category also took Gold.

It was a Bronze for Darragh Kirk in the Junior Boys Javelin in a throw of 43.93m, narrowly missing out by 5cm in Silver. 4th places for Shannon Craig in the Senior Girls High Jump with a jump of 1.60m and young Olivia Cuskelly in the Intermediate Girls Hammer with a throw of 40.73m. Both girls underage in their respective events.

Áine Marie McBride placed 5th in the Junior Girls Hammer with a personal best throw of 38.91m! Another athlete who performed out of age in this competition. Ross Henderson placed 5th in the Junior Boys Hammer with a 33.10m throw. For Xavier McCann it was a 6th place in the Intermediate Boys Javelin with a 38.40m throw and in the Junior Girls Javelin young Sarah Crawford placed 8th overall with a throw of 28.19m. Great results!!

Marathon

Sun 4th June saw an early start for some of our senior club members as they made their way to the Everglades Hotel for The Walled City Marathon, Derry. Taking to the start line was 19 members two of which were involved with the Foyle Hopsice Bed Pushing Team raising vital funds for this very worthy charity. This team was led by Lifford Strabane AC’s very own Bill Duncan & supported by his club mate Raymond Hoynes.

Our club members are renowned for their comradeship & team spirit which proved itself again with many members lining the route and assisting their club mates along the 26.2 miles to ensure they made it over the finish line. Senior club athlete Michael Duncan was the first to the grace the blue mat at the finish in a fantastic time of 3:03 to claim 1st M55+ Category placing 30th overall. Paul Dillion was next running a personal best in a time of 3:07pb taking an impressive 13mins off his pervious marathon. Enda Mc Nulty had a terrific run, he too ran a personal best taking 14mins off in a time of 3:09pb,

Geoff Sproule 3:19, Gerard Campbell 3:24, Martin Kelly 3:33pb, Linda McGrath 3:49pb, Hugh Patton 3:53pb, Veronika Novakova 3:57pb, Maddy McCurdy 4:24pb, Paul Griffin 4:29pb, Lorraine McGrinder 4:30 1st marathon, Thomas Mullen 4:48, Laurence Doherty 4:48, Eddie Breslin 4:50, Pius Doherty 5:03 & Stephen Kerlin 5:05. Great running & support by all. Well done folks!!



Lifford Strabane AC’s youngest athletes were too in action with some outstanding performances at the Ulster Children’s Games & U12/13 Championships in Clones. The club had over 40 athletes competing which is a big positive accompanied by their parents & club coaches, a first time experience for many. A special mention of appreciation goes to Kevin & Nicola Mahon who kindly sponsored a gazebo to the club which was well and truly christened. Thank you Kevin and Nicola.

Well done to all who competed over the course of the week. Congratulations to the athletes that ran personal bests and category winners.

Training continues for juveniles on Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm and adults on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:45pm. New members welcomed. Lifford Strabane AC cater for all abilities.