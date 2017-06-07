Finn Valley athletes impress in Tullamore

Once again the Irish Schools produced positive results for Finn Valley AC school athletes in Tullamore and with a record leap in the high jump from Sommer Lecky added to the mix, it was another indication of good work being done.

Sommer Lecky was the lead story clearing 1.81m, a new meet record erasing Ursula Fay St Dominics Belfast mark from all of 32 years ago .

Sommer, a student at Strabane Grammer, also returned to the fray to collect silver in the long jump.



James Kelly, Royal and Prior Raphoe, was in winning form in the senior shot, a title his brother John won some years ago. Conor Breslin, Deele College, Raphoe, won the senior hammer with a pb getting there with his final round throw.

St. Columba's College student Janine Boyle took silver in the 100m and in the afternoon a bronze in the 200m.

Cate Smyth of Raphoe Royal, was 2nd in the long jump in her age category with training partner Michaela Byrne of St Catherines just in behind her in bronze .

From St Catherines ,Killybegs also, Dylan Kearns threw 51m plus in the senior javelin.

Gairmscoil Cu Uladh, Ballinamore were in the medals with Lauren Callaghan winning bronze in the long jump intermediate.

Arlene Crossan a final year student at Loreto Letterkenny won silver in the 400m. #

Next weekend it's the Ulster Senior Championships in Belfast on Saturday with the County Community Games on Sunday at Finn Valley at 1pm.