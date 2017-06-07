Letterkenny AC members impress at a number of events

Letterkenny AC#s Ann-Marie McGlynn stormed to an impressive victory in Monday afternoon's VHI Mini Marathon in Dublin. She completed the 10K in 33.55.

It was the latest excellent display from Ann-Marie, who has turned in some stunning performances in recent months. Fionnuala Diver continued her good form and finished 9th overall in a superb time of 36.54. Monica McGranaghan is another runner who has shown impressive form recently and she clocked 40.02. Linda Cronin achieved a 10K PB of 54.52.

Ivan Toner continued his impressive winning sequence, in Tuesday evening's Letterkenny Gaels GAA 5K. Ivan finished 76 seconds clear of his nearest challenger, Cranford AC's Declan McBride. John Hughes' time of 19.27 gave him a top 10 finish and first place in the M50 category. Kevin Greenan continued the impressive form he has shown since the recent Boston Marathon and finished in 21.04. Marion Kerr's recent good form shows no sign of abating and she won the women's race in 22.57.

Gerard Callaghan clocked 24.19, Rory Callaghan 24.19, Diarmaid Doherty 26.40 and Jimmy Gildea 35.17.

The action switched to Ramelton on Thursday and to the Scoil Mhuire 5K in Ramelton, an event that is always well organised by LAC member Frances Judge.

The race was won by a visitor from England, Mark Leadbetter of Lancaster and Morecambe AC, in 16.35. As has been the case since the start of the Grand Prix, there was a plethora of PBs among LAC runners. Nakita Burke, currently in superlative form, was the first woman, 6th overall and achieved a new PB of 17.57. Michael Galvin also notched a PB. He ran 18.26, which gave him a top 10 finish and first place in the M40-49 category.

Colly O'Donnell finished in 18.42. Kieran Coyle was another runner in PB form and he came home in 18.43. Irene McFadden completed a quartet of PBs on the night. Irene was 2nd woman and 1st in the F40-49 group in a time of 18.58. Padraig Friel finished beside Irene in 18.59.

Sinead Peoples was the 3rd woman in 19.22 and Ben George's time was 19.23. Stephen Shiels finished in 21.09. Richard Raymond ran 21.27 to take first prize in the M60 category to underline his status as Donegal's most consistent M60 performer. Niamh McDaid clocked 21.43 and Margaret Shiels' time of 23.12 gave her the W40-49 prize.

The well organised event attracted almost 300 runners, with Brendan McDaid and his team once again providing an ultra efficient results service.

New LAC member, Peter Glass, turned in a phenomenal performance in Tenerife at the weekend. He opened his season as he seeks qualification for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Decathlon. Peter was competing in the prestigious 'VII Meeting Internacional Arona Prubas Combinadas 2017.' He amassed a total of 7120 points in the gruelling 2 day event, easily setting a new LAC record.

Martin Gormley flew the black and amber colours with pride on Sunday, during his holiday in France. He was 8th overall and first in the M50 category in the 'Trail de L'ecole Buissonniere' race. Martin ran 53.10 in the 11.8KM race in Angresse in the Acquitaine region in the south west corner of France.

Matthew Johnston was 8th in the Irish Schools Track and Field Championship in the 1500m.

Adrian Callaghan had an excellent run in Sunday's SSE Airtricity Walled City Marathon in Derry. He crossed the line in 3.24.01. Marie Mullen's fine performance of 3.40.44 saw her finish 2nd in the F50 category. John Mullen came home in 3.53.41 and Paul Lee in 4.11.32.

James McBride ran 24.44 in Saturday morning's Letterkenny Parkrun. He was 12th overall and 1st in the M65-69 category.