Naomh Naille through to All-Ireland Gaeltacht final after extra-time semi-final win

Naomh Naille will contest a first ever Comortas Peile na Gaeltacht final after overcoming Kerry champions, Lispole, in the semi-final in Tourmakeady.

Naomh Naille 2-19

Lispole 2-12

(after extra-time)

The Midas touch of John McNulty seems to be rubbing off on the Parish of Inver club. In his first year he has added a first Junior Donegal Gaeltacht title and now they are just one step from All-Ireland success.

But they had a real battle to overcome Lispole as the Kerry side came back from eight points down in the second half to force extra-time.

But Naomh Naille proved much too strong in the extra-time to get to the decider.

On their way to the semi-final they brushed aside the challenge of Moindearg, London (4-20 to 2-4) and Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh, Corck (2-16 to 0-4) in the quarter-final, both games being played on Saturday. However, Naomh Naille made light of the punishing schedule, accumulating big scores in each game.

In this semi-final Naomh Naille had the wind in their backs in the opening half and when they had just a three points advantage at the break, they could have been worried.

But they took control of this game early in the second half when a Barry Griffin point was followed by a goal by Cathal Lowther, that was created by the two Griffin brothers.

Stephen Griffin and Daniel Brennan were their scorers-in-chief in the opening half as they led 0-9 to 1-3 at the break.

They had a couple of goal chances in the opening half which were not taken and Shane Conneely had another early in the second half.

But after the Lowther goal, they were in a commanding position but it was soon eroded. Lispole had a great goal chance with 11 minutes left and then they got the goal they needed and with time up, the deficit was down to two points.

Two minutes into added time Lispole cut the lead to just one point and in the 64th minute the Kerry champions levelled - 1-13 to 2-10.

In added time points from Barry Rose, Cathal Lowther and John Rose had them two ahead at half-time in extra-time and they added 1-3in the second period from Stephen Griffin, Lee McBrearty and Cathal Lowther with Barry Rose firing home the second goal.

NAOMH NAILLE: Gavin Mulreany; Enda Lynch, Edward Kane, Conor Gavigan; Stuart Johnston John Rose (1-1), Aidan Meehan; Barry Griffin (0-1), Lee McBrearty (0-1); Des McGroarty, Cathal Lowther (1-1), Barry Rose (0-2); Stephen Griffin (0-9), Shane Conneely (0-1), Daniel Brennan (0-3). Subs., Conor McBrearty.