Pat Taaffe in dream land in Porthall

Pat Taaffe, grandson of the legendary Pat Taaffe, is shaping up to follow in the footsteps of his late grandfather who was the most successful jockey of his generation when it came to grade one races.

The late Pat Taaffe, who passed away in 1992 at the age of 62, famously rode Arkle to three Gold Cups in the sixties. He also landed two Aintree Grand Nationals, six Irish Grand Nationals and numerous other big race wins.

While young Pat has big shoes to fill, he is starting to show the same flair and composure in the saddle that helped his late grandfather become a household name back in the day.

Last Sunday in Porthall, the 15-year-old Kildare jockey guided Chasing A Dream to an effortless victory in the mile and a a half open.

He quickly doubled up on Dream A Dream when just getting up by a neck after a pulsating finish. He completed the treble in the open mile when Gold Dream took victory with plenty in reserve.

Racing resumes on Sunday week, June 11th, in Ramelton at 2.30 pm.