PS Ghaoth Dobhair are 2017 schools' golf winners

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair claimed the Derryveagh Crystal Donegal Schools golf title when they came out on top after a fantastic day of competition on Monday.

In glorious sunshine and with the course in excellent condition Dunfanaghy Golf Club once again hosted the final.

Eagles and birdies were much to the fore as four schools battled it out.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair scored strongly with Michael O Duibheir scoring 39pts, Hugh O Gallagher, playing off 4, on 35pts, backed up by Sean Mac Suibhne 32, Sean O Dochartaigh 33, Padraig O’ Dochartaigh and Jamie O Dochartaigh 32 .

The last card of the day was the vital one as St. Eunan’s College were on the same score but Dylan O Duibhear scored a great 38 pts. Pobalscoil finished on 177 point with St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny second.

The Letterkenny school was competing in its 20th consecutive final. For St. Eunan’s, Michael Shiel and Ronan Daly played very well, both scoring 37pts, Eoghain Harkin had 36pts and Evan McCroary 34 pts. They were backed up Philip Cassidy and Tom Doherty.

In 3rd place, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar finished on 165 pts with the score of the day coming from Thomas McMenamin on 43pts and Sean Mc Bride 37pts.

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana finished in 4th place on 154 pts with Barry Doherty hitting a great score of 39 pts.

This is the 26th year for Mr. Pat Swaine of Derryveagh Crystal to sponsor the competition and all the schools thank him for his support.



Individual Prizes

Overall: Thomas Mc Menamin (St. Columba’s) 43pts

Cat 1: Michael O Duibheir (PS Ghaoth Dobhair) 39pts.

Cat 2: Barry Doherty (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) 39pts.

Cat 3: Dylan O’ Duibheir (PSGhaoth Dobhair) 38pts.