Entries now open for the Joule Donegal International Rally

The 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally takes place from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th June and entry forms and regulations are now available via www.donegalrally.ie.

The Joule Donegal International Rally is Ireland’s only three day event and attracts some of the best rally teams and crews from around the world.

The entry fee for the main field three-day rally is €1,375, the entry fee for the historic crews is €840, running Saturday and Sunday, and for the junior crews is €565, who will be running on Sunday, these prices including all insurance levies.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, 17th May.



Plans

Preparations and plans are almost finalised for this year’s event which sees some minor changes to the route.

Clerk of the Course, Eamon McGee is encouraging rally crews to register early for this year’s event: “Entry for this year’s Donegal International Rally closes a few days after the Donegal Forestry Rally and I’d like to remind club members that by marshalling at this event it will help gain points that will enhance chances of obtaining an entry to the year’s rally in June,” he said.