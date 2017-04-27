Blaze teams do themselves proud at All-Ireland finals

Last weekend saw the end to club action for Blaze Basketball club in Letterkenny when both the U-16 Girls and U-16 boys competed in the All-Ireland Club Championships having qualified out of the North West to represent the region.

The 16 girls were hosted by the Kilkenny/South East Area Board. Their opponents in the pool were Tralee Imperials and Longford Falcons. First up was the Tralee game which was a fast paced and closely contested game with Blaze winning 39-32.

Later in the day the girls faced the Midlands side Longford Falcons. With all girls getting to play their part in this game, the Letterkenny girls took the win here also in a game which ended 41-22.

Having topped their pool, their next game was to be the semi-final against Blackwater Steelers from Monaghan on Sunday morning.

This game was another high paced affair with the Letterkenny girls creating many opportunities but their finishing let them down. The result was 36-26 and the loss was seen as a missed opportunity.

The final game of the weekend was for 3rd/4th place and was played against Kiltimagh Giants. The girls played well and saw the game out to claim the victory for 3rd place on a score line of 32-25.

The 16 boys were hosted by the Kerry Area Basketball Board. The opponents in the same pool were KCYMS Killorglin and Kilkenny Stars BC.

Their first game was played against KCYMS who come from a strong tradition of basketball and proved too strong for the lads ending in a score line of 41-13.

Next up was Kilkenny Stars, the result of this game was 39-24.

For the 3rd game of the day the Letterkenny boys faced Parish Panthers from Co Clare. The boys worked really hard during this game and took the win easily 40-30.

The final game for 9/10th spot was played on Sunday morning where the boys lost to their old rivals Andersonstown Tigers, Belfast from the BNI league.

Two weeks ago the Blaze U14 girls and boys got their turn to compete also. The girls were in University of Limerick. This is a great team who have had a great season. Their first opponents were a strong Waterford Wildcats team but our girls matched up well keeping with them throughout the game and had an agonising defeat of just one basket.

The girls went on to win their next two games against Longford Falcons and Gneevegilla, Kerry which saw them in a final for 5/6th place. Again they evenly matched their opponents and were ahead for good spells in the game but again lost out by a single basket to claim 6th place.

The 14 boys didn’t have as far to travel as they competed in the AICC’s A division in the Foyle Arena in Derry. The standard of play was really high here with teams from the various strongholds of basketball participating. They went on to lose their game to Titans Galway, Blue Demons Cork and St Brigid’s Kerry. It was a great learning curve for the boys who no doubt will be back to contest the B division next year.