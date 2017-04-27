Records and medals on a great weekend for Finn Valley AC

Last weekend proved an engaging few days on many fronts for Finn Valley Athletic Club with action in Dublin, Manchester, London and US, as well as 5k events locally.

A highly motivated and spirited squad numbering eight teams hit the road early on Sunday for the national road relays at Raheny. It's an event that has in recent years attracted all the leading clubs.

Top of the impact list on the day were the Masters Men of Barry Harron who was to record the fastest leg, Shane McNulty and Dermot Mc Elchar. They pushed it to the wire with host club Raheny but were just pipped by 2 seconds for the title. Nevertheless they were inside the existing race record - an excellent return .

Earlier in tbe day the club's over 50 Masters Women of Noreen Bonner, Gloria Donaghy and Noleen Merritt got up for bronze.

A new club marathon women's record was the talking point coming in from the London Marathon on Sunday. Jjennifer Elvin clocked a satisfying 2.54 which was very encouraging and the former Royal and Prior student, now based in Aberdeen, was delighted.

Dempsey Mc Guigan continued his good form at Auburn, throwing 67m plus in hammer to list a win for his University .

Across in Manchester a number of the younger athletes were involved with the Donegal teams in UK Sports hall while John Mc Enhill and Karol Nc Ginley won local road races.

Finally Sara O'Neill was in an Ulster Schools squad competing at the London mini marathon.