POOL
Another county title for Shaun Sharkey
Dungloe man beats Donegal town's Shane Faulkner in decider
Shaun Sharkey
Shaun Sharkey from Dungloe, became the first player to retain the title of County Pool Champion last weekend with a hard fought victory in the final over Donegal Town's Shane Faulkner.
Shaun, who recently reached the semi-finals of the European Championships, stormed through the field to reach the final.
He defeated his Owenie's Bar team-mate and good friend, Lee Murrin, 6-3 in the first round, and then took comfortable victories over Anthony Anderson (6-1), David Moore (6-0) and Michael McLaughlin (7-1).
Other ideas
At that stage, few would've wagered against the Irish international but Shane – who also had a very impressive run to the final - had other ideas.
The Donegal Town player made all the early running in the final and was extremely unlucky not to go 3-0 up.
Shaun finally established parity in the match to level it at five frames apiece and then took some nerveless finishes to take an historic 8-5 victory over his hugely talented opponent.
The victory was Shaun's third title in four years.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on