Another county title for Shaun Sharkey

Shaun Sharkey from Dungloe, became the first player to retain the title of County Pool Champion last weekend with a hard fought victory in the final over Donegal Town's Shane Faulkner.

Shaun, who recently reached the semi-finals of the European Championships, stormed through the field to reach the final.

He defeated his Owenie's Bar team-mate and good friend, Lee Murrin, 6-3 in the first round, and then took comfortable victories over Anthony Anderson (6-1), David Moore (6-0) and Michael McLaughlin (7-1).

At that stage, few would've wagered against the Irish international but Shane – who also had a very impressive run to the final - had other ideas.

The Donegal Town player made all the early running in the final and was extremely unlucky not to go 3-0 up.

Shaun finally established parity in the match to level it at five frames apiece and then took some nerveless finishes to take an historic 8-5 victory over his hugely talented opponent.

The victory was Shaun's third title in four years.