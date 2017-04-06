Dylan and Conor perform well in Athlone

The recently introduced Spring throws which gives the discuss, javelin and hammer enthusiasts an opportunity to gauge their form coming out of a a hard winte'rs training period was again held on Sunday at Athlone IT.

There were national medal wins for two young throwers from Finn Valley AC, both of whom managed over 50m in their respective events with Dylan Kearns taking silver in the javelin and there was silver for Conor Breslin in the hammer.

Elsewhere in the US, Dempsey McGuigan got close to 70m in the hammer with 69.47m so that magic 70 mark is definitely there in the months ahead.

This weekend i'ts about throwers once again as John Kelly and Gavin Mc Laughlin take part in the Irish Universities at Carlow IT on behalf of Letterkenny IT.