Lifford/Strabane athletes well represented at local events

It was a weekend of action & PB’s for Lifford Strabane AC athletes.

For the second weekend in a row athletes, their parents and coaches made the trip to Athlone to the National Juvenile Indoor Championships with athletes competing over the two days in their respective events.

On Saturday, Adrienne Gallen was our only medal recipient of the weekend. This young thrower placed 2nd overall in the Girls U14’s Shot Putt with 11.58M to take home a silver medal narrowly missing out on gold by a mere 1cm. In the same event club athlete Áine Marie McBride pb’d with a throw of 10.27M to place 7th overall.

In the Girls U12 Long Jump, Ashleigh McArdle jumped 3.75m to place 9th overall.

In the Boys U19’s 800M, Alan McGinley placed 5th overall in 2:02:32 & Niall Elliott in 2:08:59 placing 8th.

In the Boys 60M Hurdles, Diarmuid O’Donnell had a great result to run a PB in this event.

On the 2nd day for the competitions it was the turn of club juvenile athlete Olivia Cuskelly to compete in the 3KG Hammer event. This is the first year for this young athlete to compete with this weight. Olivia the reigning U15 Champion found herself competing against a very experienced group of athletes - 13 in total, some as much as 2 years older. Olivia had a great performance to place 4th overall with a personal best throw of 38.42M.

On the roads we had 30 athletes in action at the 28th Spar Omagh Half Marathon & 5K Fun Run. The runners had a damp start and found the hilly course windy in places. The 5K Fun Run had 1,451 finishers. Lifford Strabane AC was represented by club athlete Debbie Deans in this race. Well done Debbie.

The half marathon was a sell out with 1,679 finishers in total. Lifford Strabane AC was represented by 29 club athletes, 19 of whom running personal bests, with a few running between 10mins and 12mins faster than their previous half marathon race finish times.

The first 3 male senior athletes to the finish line for Lifford Strabane AC; 1st Garreth McCullagh in a smashing time of 1:24:58PB, this is a great result for this athlete who has been concentrating on shorter distances lately. The ever consistent Michael Duncan was next to the line in a terrific time of 1:25:41PB. Raymond Hoynes displaying great racing form of late, finished 3rd for the club in a superb time of 1:28:45PB. This is the first time this athlete has run a sub 1:30 over this distance.

The ever improving & showing great potential Linda McGrath was the first of the female senior club athletes to the finish line. Linda had a fantastic run to finish in 1:47:01PB with fellow club athlete and training partner Veronika McGillian hot on her heels finishing in 1:47:20PB. Maddy McCurdy was 3rd to finish for the club in 1:57:18PB, 11mins faster than her previous half marathon time.



Sunday, 2nd April at the Rundonegal Womens 5K the 454 runners/walkers were blessed with sunny skies making it a great day for racing. Lifford Strabane AC were represented by four club athletes at this event. Roisin McGinley was the only club female athlete in action at this race. Roisin’s fine form continues, running a personal best in a super time of 22:27PB! 37secs faster than her previous best time over this distance and placed 2nd in the F50+ Category. Well done Roisin. Club athlete Pius Doherty was next in 26:31, Shaun Doherty in 26:34 and Laurence Doherty in 26:35.

Well done to all who competed over the course of the weekend. Congratulations to all who ran well deserved personal bests. Personal bests are a result of commitment and positive attitude to your training.

Convoy AC will be hosting their 10K Road Race on Sunday, starting at 9:30am. The club would hope that our club members will attend this race and show their support to this local club.

Term 2 membership payments are now due.

Training continues for juveniles on Monday and Wednesday at 6:30pm, Adults Tuesday & Thursday at 6.45pm. Couch 2 5K programme continues on Thursdays at 6:30pm. All new members welcomed.

