Second week of Dressage Spring League in Bruckless

The second day of the Dressage Spring League took place last Sunday 2nd April, with more fabulous sunshine.

Highest score was 67.72% Kirsten Rice & Rambo in Preliminary 10, and won class 4 preliminary 7 on her young horse Brody. Darragh Flack won his two classes with his pony Harry. Other 1st place winners were Bronagh Carrothers and Rebecca Morrow.

Many Thanks to our judge Dymphna Lonergan and scribe/score Bernie Herron.

The next day is the April 23rd (a break for Easter Holidays) and the Final 30th April. To qualify for final horse and rider must compete in 2 days. Champion will be decided on rider with highest combined score for league in a class.

Results

Class 1 - Walk & Trot. Pony Club D level test

1a - Leadrein - 1st Bronagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarilagh;

2nd Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Little Charlie; 3rd 1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Blossom

1b - 1st Rebecca Morrow, Donega, Lincoln’s Copper Penny; 2nd Alida Byrne, Pettigo, Penny

Class 2 - Walk & Trot . Pony Club Intro B - 2a: 1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry; 2nd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke; 3rd Ally McClay, Rockhill, Jayzee; Joint 4th Charlotte Kremer, Sandfield, Bailey; 4th Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarilagh

Class 3 - Pony Club Pre Novice

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry; 2nd Kelly Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady; 3rd Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango; 4th Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke; 5th Christina Gysling, Lough eske, Cuddles; 6th Amy Barron, Ballybofey, Mr.Biggles

7th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

Class 4 - British Dressage Preliminary 7 - 1st Kirsten Rice, Killybegs, Brody; 2nd Clodagh Brady, Kilcar, Orchid; 3rd Edwina Doherty, Glenties, Orchid; 4th Kellie Ann McGrath, Pettigo, Lady

Class 5 - British Dressage Preliminary 10 - 1st Kirsten Rice, Killybegs, Rambo; 2nd Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Class 6 - British Dressage Novice 29 - 1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo.

Class 7 - British Dressage Novice 36 - 1st Kirsten Rice, Killybegs, Rambo