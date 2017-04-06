Plans already underway for 2017 Sports Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star committee formally commenced plans for the 2017 Awards at the organisation’s AGM in the Mount Errigal Hotel last week.

And it was also an opportunity to reflect back on January’s hugely successful 41st Awards function which was attended by over 700 guests.

Prior to the AGM the overall winner Sinead Jennings was in touch with the committee to again express her appreciation at being chosen as the top sportsperson in Donegal for 2016. She also referred to the huge importance of the Donegal Sport Star Awards in promoting and encouraging young people to be the best in their chosen disciplines.

In his address outgoing Chairperson Neil Martin thanked his 14 fellow committee members for their efforts in making the Donegal County Council-sponsored event such a huge success in recent years. “I would first of all like thank to everyone of the committee members for their input in making the last Donegal Sports Star Awards such a great function with over 700 guests in the Mount Errigal Hotel," he said.

"I would like to thank our exclusive sponsor Donegal County Council for their continued backing of the event. I also want to acknowledge Terry McEniff and the staff at the Mount Errigal Hotel for the professional manner in which they planned and catered for the huge numbers that attended our function."

The newly elected committee now turns its attention to putting the ‘wheels in motion’ for the 42nd Awards with a major review of the sporting categories and nominations criteria on the agenda for discussion in the coming months.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for 2017 includes Neil Martin (Chairperson), Paul Callaghan (Deputy Chairperson), May Logue (Secretary), Paul McDaid (Assistant-Secretary), Patrick McLaughlin and Bartley McGlynn (Joint Treasurers), Declan Kerr (PRO) and committee members Alma Kavanagh, Sharon Curran, Nancy McNamee, Gerry Davenport, Myles Sweeney, John Campbell, Chris Ashmore and Seamus Curran.