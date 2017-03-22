Letterkenny AC host successful St. Patrick's Day 5k

Letterkenny Athletic Club's annual St Patrick's Day 5K was held in very wet weather on Friday. However, despite the inclement weather, the race still produced fast times.

Danny Mooney was first across the line in 15.39 and was closely followed by fellow LAC man, Eoghan McGinley, who was just 3 seconds behind. Kieran Crawford was 4th in the race in a time of 18.12. Martin Gormley's time of 18.43 gave him first place in the M50 category, with Barry Mackey taking the 2nd M50 prize in 20.50. M40 runner Paul Toner clocked 19.15.

Junior runner, Sean McFeely, finished in 20.06. Michael Galvin's time was 20.16, Brian Ferry's was 20.23 and Male Junior, Billy Black, came home in 21.58.

Richard Raymond continued his highly successful period and his time of 22.24 gave him yet another M60 1st prize. Naoise Enright finished in 22.25. Evelyn Boyle took first prize in the women's race in 22.49. Ciaran Liddy came home in 23.36 and M60 runner, James McBride's time was 23.51.

Brian Gallagher finished in 24.33 and female Junior, Megan Skinnader, in 24.40. Pat McKenna's time of 24.41 gave her first place in the F40 category. Noel Lynch clocked 25.11, Sarah Robinson finished in 26.27 and Linda Cronin 27.30. Shauna McFadden's time was 27.34 and Ella May Temple's was 28.29.

Letterkenny AC would like to thank club members, Sharon and Jason Black, for their generous sponsorship of the event via Voodoo Venue. The club is also grateful to the many people, including stewards and An Garda Siochana, who helped with the smooth running of the event.

Two Letterkenny AC runners ran in the Strabane St Patrick's Day 5K and both turned in excellent performances. Annmarie McGlynn ran 16.38 to finish as 1st woman and 3rd overall. Paul McGlinchey, in his comeback race after a long time out after an accident, ran an impressive time of 17.10 to finish in 11th place. Finn Valley AC's Barry Harron was the race winner in 15.57.



Patrick Brennan travelled to his native Tubbercurry, Co Sligo where he took part in the long established St Patrick's Day 10K. Despite the adverse weather, which meant running the last 3K into a very strong wind, Patrick still performed admirably. His time was 39.53. The race winner was JP Carty, Sligo AC, whose time was 32.49.



Brendan Boyce put on another outstanding display on Sunday in Lugano, Switzerland. He achieved his second fastest ever time for the 20K walk when he finished in 1.25.33. It was Brendan's first outdoor race of 2017 and he was well satisfied with his performance.



Sinead Peoples, for the second consecutive week, was the first woman in the Letterkenny parkrun. Her time for the 5K was 21.16. She was 4th overall. Cathal Roarty, participating in the event for the 13th time, attained his best time to date when he finished in 22.37 to gain a top 10 finish and first place in the M50-54 category. Peter McLean, running the parkrun for the 46th time, finished in 26.53.