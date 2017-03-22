Medals haul for Lifford Strabane AC at Derry event

What a difference a week makes. Last weekend Lifford Strabane Athletic Club reported on our athletes basking in high temperatures under blue sunny skies. This weekend club athletes found themselves competing at various events/races in unfavourable wet and very windy weather conditions under grey gloomy skies.



On Thursday, 16th March, juvenile athletes, Clara Mullen, Caomihe Gallen, Hannah White, Caitlin O’Hara, Una O’Donnell, Cora Burns, Adrienne Gallen, Alex Plumb, Harvey Mullen, Tom Mullen (Junior) alongside master athletes Jay Walsh and Garreth McCullagh competed at the Winter Open Track & Field Competition, hosted by Olympian YAC, Derry.

Among the haul of 17 medals won by our club athletes there were 6 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals. Both master athletes won gold in their debut track & field competition.

On Friday 17th March, in excess of 400 runners/walkers from many local clubs took to the start line of the St. Patrick’s Day 5K Charity race in Strabane, raising funds for two local charities, The Koram Centre & HURT.

Lifford Strabane AC was represented by 52 athletes in total including 10 from our Couch 2 5K programme, seeing their successful results of 8 weeks training. For many of this group this may have been the first road race that they participated in but no doubt it will be the start of many 5K road races for these individuals.

The 2 lap route of Strabane Town Centre provided some great performances, personal bests & season bests for our athletes, many of whom were recovering from racing the much longer distance of 10 miles last weekend, displayed their racing diversity and ability to race various distances throughout the racing season.

First home for Lifford Strabane AC were three of our very competent junior male athletes in exceptional times. Alan McGinley 1st Male Junior Overall in a time of 16:57, 9th finisher overall in a very high quality, experienced field. Charlie McElwaine 2nd Junior Male Overall in 17:32, hot on his heels was fellow club athlete Niall Elliott just 3 seconds behind in 17:35 to finish 3rd Junior Male Overall.

For the senior males, club athlete Conor Gallagher just back from a week in the sun was first club finisher in a remarkable time of 17:42, 2nd Michael Duncan placing 1st M50+ Category in a superb time of 19:21 & 3rd John Coyle in an excellent time of 20:13.

Club Coach Michael McKinney placed 3rd in the M50+ Category in a great time of 20:21. Senior club lady athlete Linda McGrath led the ladies home. Linda ran a season best in a fantastic time of 22:17. Sharon Carlin was 2nd senior lady club finisher producing an excellent performance and running a season best in 23:09. The ever consistent Ursula Coyle was 3rd lady club finisher in 23:16 placing 1st F50+ Category and making her presence felt in the F50+ Category.

In the children’s 600m race; juvenile athlete Ellie McCurdy placed 1st overall and her fellow club athlete Mia Maguire placed 2nd overall.



At the Altamuskin Five Mile Run, despite the torrential downpours, high winds and flooded roads, two club athletes were among the 160 runners at the start line of this event. Junior male club athlete Brandon McGrinder ran a personal best in a splendid time of 30:07 1st Junior Male & 6th finisher overall. Club coach Lorraine McGrinder finished in a time of 47:33.

On Saturday, 18th March at the 25th annual AES Larne Half Marathon, the rain and high winds had subsided albeit windy in places. Close to 2000 runners took part in this scenic 13.1 race taking in the County Antrim coastline between Larne & Ballygally. Lifford Strabane AC athlete Gerard Campbell took to the start line. Despite the gale force wind in the second half of this race Gerard finished in a super time of 1:34.

Well done to all who competed and represented Lifford Strabane AC over the course of the weekend at the various events. Congratulations to category prize winners and medal recipients. And many thanks to the parents and athletes who turned out to take part in the club float that took part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

A new Couch 2 5K Programme commences on Thursday, 23rd March, which will run for 8 weeks and target the 5K on the 14th May. All welcome!!

All at Lifford Strabane AC would like to extend best wishes to Track & Field Master Club Athlete Seamus McAteer. Seamus has suffered a knee injury for which he must undergo keyhole surgery, which takes place this week. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

Training continues on Monday & Wednesdays for Juveniles 6.30pm, Adult training Tuesday & Thursdays 6.45pm. New members always welcomed.