Good performances from Letterkenny 24/7 members over the weekend

Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club's Colin Dean and Siobhan Gallagher made the trip to Dundalk over the weekend for the Sportsman Duathlon. This was the second in the race series hosted by Setanta Triathlon club. Colin finished in a time of 55:55 in 16th position overall.

Siobhan finished 2nd Female overall winning her age category in an impressive time of 57:34.

St Patrick’s Day 5k

Despite the wet and windy weather the club had a good turnout in the St. Patrick’s Day 5k hosted by Letterkenny AC and Voodoo Venue. Danny Mooney was in 1st place in 15:39 with Gavin Crawford in 3rd in a time of 17:43.

Keith Fletcher made a welcome return to racing and finished in a time of 22:43.

Try a Tri and Super Sprint -23rd April

Preparations are well underway for the 2017 Letterkenny Try a tri and Super Sprint Triathlons which will take place on Sunday, 23rd April at the Aura Leisure Centre. Always a popular event with new people and existing triathletes this event sells out quickly. Please note, as this is a pool based triathlon entries are limited.

As the Aura Leisure Centre has a moveable floor, the less experienced swimmers have nothing to fear as the floor will be risen on the day, with a water depth of only 1.25metres.

There will be two races on the day, the Try a tri with a swim distance of 200meters (8 pool lengths) and the Super Sprint with a swim of 400 meters (16 pool lengths). Please note that the Try a tri is only open to first time competitors in triathlon.

Entries are now open on the Triathlon Ireland website. This is a pre-entry event only and no entries will be taken on the day.

For any queries please contact the race director by email at letterkenny247tryatri@yahoo.com

Club Training

Club training continues as follows:

Tuesday: Track session- 7.45pm

Wednesday: Swim session- Advanced 7-8pm, Intermediate/ Beginners 8-9pm

Thursday: Long Run session leaves from Aura at 6.30pm

Saturday: Club cycle leaves from Aura at 9am

Full Results

Sportsman Setanta Duathlon Series Race 2, Dundalk

Colin Dean 55:55 16th

Siobhan Gallagher 57:34 2nd Female

St. Patrick’s Day 5k

Danny Mooney 15:39 1st

Gavin Crawford 17:43 3rd

Keith Fletcher 22:43

Terence Quinn 23:28

Raj Mehan 23:58

Phillip Robinson 26:27

Kate Black 27:33