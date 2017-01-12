Lifford/Strabane AC 5k series begins on Sunday

Lifford Strabane AC’s 5K Series kicks off this Sunday, 15th January at 10am in Carrigans.

Races are priced at €7 or register for all three on Sunda for €18.

There were a number of Lifford/Strabane AC athletes in action last weekend.

On Saturday, at the Lough Fea 5k Trail Race, club athlete Garreth McCullagh joined 213 other runners at the start line. Garreth ran a course personal best in a superb time of 18:30.

On Sunday, at Letterkenny AC’s first event of 2017, Lifford/Strabane AC was represented by three club athletes at the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure 3K & 5K Fun Run.

Juvenile member Alisha Cuskelly ran the 3k distance in a super time of 15:29 placing 20th and 2nd juvenile female finisher. In the 5k race Paul Dillion had a great run to finish in a time of 18:24 placing 2nd in M40+ Category. Chris Cuskelly crossed the finish line in a great time of 21:54.

Another race that attracted a lot of support from Lifford Strabane AC was the 'Run For Lucas 5K Fun Run'.