Barry Meehan and Eddie Brennan are the new joint managers of St. Eunan's

Barry Meehan and Eddie Brennan have been handed the job of guiding St Eunan’s senior footballers in 2017.

In a statement issued this evening, the popular duo have been confirmed as the club's senior management team for the forthcoming season.

They succeed David McGinley who stepped down after one year in the position.

They bring a wealth of experience to the job. Eddie Brennan is a former Sligo senior player and five time senior championship winner with his adopted club St Eunan’s.

He also won Sligo minor and U-21 championships with his home club of Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and was a member of the 2015 St Eunan’s minor championship winning management team.

Barry Meehan also brings plenty of experience to the position. He has coached and managed teams at all levels, right up to senior reserve, to championship success at the club.

His most recent success was in the season just gone when he managed the club's senior reserve side to the championship title.

Brennan and Meehan are expected to name their backroom team in the next few weeks.