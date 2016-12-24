Run off the Christmas calories at the St. Stephen's Day 5k

If you're looking for an excuse to run or walk off those Christmas calories, there's no better place to start than the annual St. Stephen's Day 5k.

Organised in the Twin Towns by Finn Valley AC, the race continues to grow in popularity, attracting big numbers every year.

In 1972 a small group (no more than 20!) assembled at Drumboe Forest in Stranorlar in the early days of Finn Valley Athletic Club.

It was St. Stephen's Day, and it was the forerunner of what is now the annual 5k - an event which has on occasion attracted as many as 800 to walk, run or jog.

Yes there have been Irish international athletes in attendance and world and Olympic champions on the start line. Indeed many stand-out sportspeople from other sports have been there too.

But above all, the race is a community event involving young and not so young, families and friends.

The Finn Valley club are set to host yet another race in what is now the longest uninterrupted road event in the North West and that's despite a number of challenging weather days.

Registration opens at 9am on Monday with a 12 noon start.

Best of luck to all!