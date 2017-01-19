Donegal Obituaries: The Late James Doran, Dungloe

Very deeply regretted was the recent death of the late James Doran. He was 52. He would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on this Friday, 20th January.

The firstborn and the eldest born to Mary and the late James Doran, James was born in Glasgow in 1964. Afterwards he lived in Edinburgh for a period of time when his parents moved to the Scottish capital. When they left Edinburgh, they came back to County Donegal.

James lived in Moville first before coming back to the Rosses. He resided in Meenamara first and attended Meenamara N.S., where he was taught by Molly McCarry and Mrs Mary McGee. The family then moved in to Dungloe in the early 1970s, living on the Fair Hill until 1986. In 1986 they moved to Derrydruel. James lived in Derrydruel from 1986 to 1988, before moving to the south of the county.

There he spent periods of time living in Dunkineely and Mountcharles in the late 1980s,before moving on to Letterkenny and Derry. He came back to Donegal then and lived for a few years with his brother, Owenie, in Falcarragh from 2006. His final port of call was Belfast, and it was there that he died. in hospital, after just a few months in the city.

The wake was held in McGlynn’s funeral home on the Chapel Rd, with the funeral Mass following in St Crona's Church, celebrated by Fr Aodhan Cannon, P.P. Fr Cannon welcomed everyone at the start of the Mass, especially James' son, Martin, his mother, Mary, and all his brothers and sisters.

The First Lesson was read by Sheila, sister of deceased, while the Second was read by Michael Dolan, brother-in-law (Sheila). Fr Cannon read the Prayers of the Faithful. He prayed for his father, James, wife, Margaret, brother, Bartley, and all the deceased, all his relatives and friends who had gone before. He also prayed for all those who had looked after him and cared for him so well, and all the hospital staff for their kindness to him during his last few days on earth, in the week before he died. The gifts were carried at the Offertory by his other three sisters, Kathleen, Bridget and Angela.

At the end of the Mass, Fr Cannon thanked all who did the readings and brought up the gifts, and on behalf of the family he thanked all those who attended the wake and funeral and who continued to support them in their great loss.

Interment took place in St Crona's Cemetery in Maghery immediately after the Funeral Mass, with James being laid to rest in the family plot beside his late father, James Joseph. Fr Cannon once again officiated and conducted the graveside obsequies.

James was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, in 2007, his father, James Joseph; and his brother, Bartley. He is survived by his son, Martin; his mother, Mary; sisters, Angela, Kathleen, Bridget and Sheila in London; and his brothers, Owenie, Michael and Hughie, Meencorwick; relatives and in-laws, and friends and neighbours, to whom the deepest, heartfelt sympathy of the whole community is extended.

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was offered up by Fr Nigel O Gallachoir, S.C., in St Crona's Church, Chapel Rd , on Tues. of last week, 10th Jan., for the happy repose of James' soul. The reader was Daniel John James Gallagher, while the Eucharistic Minister was James Shovlin. May his gentle soul rest in peace.