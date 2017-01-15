Death of well-known Ballyshannon man

The death of Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon, has evoked widespread regret over a wide area of south Donegal, north Leitrim and north Sligo.

A well-known farmer, Pat was a kind neighbour and had many interests, not least his love of Gaelic Games.

Pat passed away at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Sunday morning. His funeral will take place on Tuesday after Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 12 noon.

Pat is survived by his wife Nuala; sons Dermot, William and Kieran; daughter Patricia; son-in-law Paul; granddaughter Kira; sister Mary; brother Tom, relatives, friends and a large family circle.