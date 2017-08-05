Good news for Donegal schools in Gleneely, Derrybeg and Lifford

Fine Gael Councillor Bernard McGuinness has welcomed approval for an extension to a school in Inishowen. Scoil Mhuire National School in Dristeran, Gleneely, is to get a new classroom with assisted user toilets.

The school will also get a Special Education Teacher support room as part of the develeopment, said McGuinness.

“I am delighted for the staff, parents and the children at Scoil Mhuire in Gleneely,” said Cllr McGuinness.

“This is the latest in a series of developments at the school and I’m delighted that Minister Richard Bruton has approved these new rooms for the school."

As part of the announcement from the Department of Education School Buildings Unit, two other schools in the county have been given the go-ahead for emergency mechanical works.

Scoil Adhamhnáin, An Luinnigh, Derrybeg and St Patrick’s National School in Murlog, Lifford, will be informed of work there in coming days.

Fine Gael East Donegal rep Bert Galbraith welcomed a decision by the Department at St Patrick’s.

“The original request was refused but I’m delighted that decision has been overturned on appeal and the works at the school can now go ahead,” said Galbraith.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh added: “I want to thank Minister Bruton and the Department for agreeing to these requests which are important for all three schools.”

No details are given of the amount of funding approved by the School Building Unit, as the publication of the amount of grant aid sanctioned could prejudice the tendering process for an individual project.

The School Building Unit will issue detailed letters on the relevant projects directly to the school authorities and these letters will inform the school authorities of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department.