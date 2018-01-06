Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, January 6th - update

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Bella O’Meara, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

- Jeannie Deeney, Glenvar

- Hans Schleweck, Maghery, Dungloe

- Katie McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

- Martha Begley, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar and formerly Figart, Raphoe

- Mary McDaid, Gulladuff, Moville

- Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana

- Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy

- Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

- Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Bella O’Meara, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Bella O’Meara, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Deirdre and Drew Duncan, Sessiaghoneill.



Funeral from there on Sunday morning (7th Jan) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations is lieu of flowers if desired to the Patient’s Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar C/O any family member.

Family time from 10pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jeannie Deeney, Glenvar

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jeannie Deeney, Glenvar.

Her remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Saturday afternoon, and were brought to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar to repose overnight.

Rosary tonight at 9pm in the church.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Sunday, January 7th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery.

Hans Schleweck, Maghery, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Hans Schleweck, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm.

Cremation to follow at a later date in Lakeland Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Katie McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

The death has taken place of Katie McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy.

Remains are reposing at her nephew Aidan and Majella Wilson’s residence at Cavanacaw, St. Johnston.

Removal from there tomorrow evening, Sunday 7th January, at 5.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy to repose from 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Church Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Convoy Conference care of any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Everyone welcome.

Martha Begley, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar and formerly Figart, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Begley, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar and formerly Figart, Raphoe.

Martha’s remains will be reposing at Drogheda Ward, Sean O’Hare Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital on Sunday, January 7th, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Service of thanksgiving for Martha’s Life will take place in the Church at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Monday, January 8th at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot in Raphoe Presbyterian Churchyard.

Flowers welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Patients comfort fund, Drogheda Ward, Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Mary McDaid, Gulladuff, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McDaid, Gulladuff, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny, took place on Saturday afternoon and her remains were brought to her late residence

Funeral from there on Monday, January 8th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrea, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am

Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home this evening, Saturday, January 6th from 6pm until rosary at 10 pm.

House is private tomorrow, Sunday, January 7th, with removal from her home at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, to repose overnight.



Funeral mass on Monday, January 8th, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.



Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana. Husband of Teresa and dear father of Mark.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral Sunday, 7th January, leaving at 12 noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am.

Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy formerly Macroom, Co. Cork.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice on Saturday January 6th at 3pm, going to his late residence in Dunfanaghy. Funeral mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday, January 8th at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

The death has occurred of Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," an Annapolis, Maryland, resident for two years, previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 years. Mike died on January 1st from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on 5/14/33, in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, to Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson. He grew up in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and graduated St Joseph’s Academy. He served in the US Army from ‘57-’63 and earned a BBA from Manhattan College. He worked for 30 yrs for IBM and was a longtime member of St Eugene's Church, Yonkers, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Jackson of Dublin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Jackson, a native of Donegal Town; three children, Maureen, Tom and Kevin; two siblings, Kieran Jackson of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co. Louth; and seven grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home, Edgewater, Maryland on Sunday, January 7th from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crofton, on Monday at 11 am.

Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate). A guestbook is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.

Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly of Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, sister of Patsy McHugh Roscor. Remains arriving at Saint John the Baptist church Toura on Sunday morning for 10am Mass followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director on 077-032-10437.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.