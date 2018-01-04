The Lough Swilly Lifeboat rescued fifty-foot fishing boat overnight in Donegal

The Lough Swilly Lifeboat towed a fifty foot fishing vessel to safety in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 2.50am this morning.

The fishing boat, which carried six crewmen, is understood to have suffered mechanical failure outside of Fanad lighthouse.

The lifeboat launched at 3am in gusty conditions with swells of up to three metres.

The fishing boat was towed to the safety of Rathmullan pier.