Donegal records highest gust in the country during storm Dylan

The strongest gust of wind was recorded at 124.1 km/h at Malin Head on the 31st of December during Storm Dylan, according to a weather summary report issued by Met Éireann.

Average wind speeds during December ranged from 11.1 km/h at Mullingar, County Westmeath to 31.3 km/h at Malin Head.

Average wind speeds were storm force on December 31st due to Storm Dylan at both Mace Head, County Galway and

Malin Head, Co Donegal.

December's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 94.5 km/h reported at Mace Head, Co Galway and Malin Head.



