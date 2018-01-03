Donegal records highest gust in the country during storm Dylan
Gust recorded at 124.1km/h recorded at Malin Head
The strongest gust of wind was recorded at 124.1 km/h at Malin Head on the 31st of December during Storm Dylan, according to a weather summary report issued by Met Éireann.
Average wind speeds during December ranged from 11.1 km/h at Mullingar, County Westmeath to 31.3 km/h at Malin Head.
Average wind speeds were storm force on December 31st due to Storm Dylan at both Mace Head, County Galway and
Malin Head, Co Donegal.
December's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 94.5 km/h reported at Mace Head, Co Galway and Malin Head.
