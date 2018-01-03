Status Orange weather alert now in place as flooding hits Donegal

Heavy rain and strong winds are showing no sign of easing up this morning in many parts of Donegal.

A Status Orange wind warning is place for a number of counties, including Donegal. According to Met Eireann, westerly gale to storm winds together with high tides and exceptionally high seas will result in coastal damage and flooding. Damaging gusts likely inland also as Storm Eleanor continues to batter the country.

All across Donegal last night, there were reports of flooding problems after heavy rain hit the county from early on Tuesday.

Donegal County Council, through their official Twitter account, advised against any unnecessary travel.

Motorists in different parts of the county encountered heavy flooding with reports of problems in Gaoth Dobhair, Newtowncunningham, Killea, Bridgend, Burt and Letterkenny.

In Donegal town, vehicle owners were advised to move their cars from the Quayside car parks due to the threat of flooding.

There are also problems at Kilross Junction, close to Stranorlar.

Fire crews were deployed to assist with flooding problems in different parts of Inishowen.

There are also power outages in Buncrana and Kilcar and ESB crews are working to restore power.

36 homes are without power in the Kilcar area while at Ballymagarry, Buncrana, 46 customers are without power.