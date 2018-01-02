Heavy flooding causing problems tonight across Donegal

There are reports of flooding problems across Donegal tonight with heavy rainfall continuing throughout the county.

Met Éireann had issued astatus yellow warning for heavy rain for Donegal and all of Connacht.

Motorists in different parts of the county have been encountering heavy flooding with reports of problems in Gaoth Dobhair and in the east of the county between Newtowncunningham and Killea, and also close to Bridgend.

There were reports that a number of cars were off the road close to Burt Chapel while fire crews were reported to be dealing with flooding in Burnfoot with some houses under threat.

In Letterkenny, there were reports of heavy flooding in the Lismonaghan area.

In Donegal town, vehicle owners were advised to move their cars from the Quayside car parks due to the threat of flooding. y

Weather forecasters had warned of thundery downpours in places this afternoon and early evening with falls of 20 to 25 mm in some parts.

Met Éireann had already issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and south Galway.

The rest of the country is subject to a status yellow warning.