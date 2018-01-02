Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, January 2nd - updated

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Billy Doherty, Dreenan, Ballybofey

- Ita McElhinney, Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly Mountcharles

- Frances Gillespie, Dromore, Letterkenny

- Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties

- Margaret Martin, Carricknaslate Hill, Lifford

- Myra Hegarty, Carnaghan, Inch Island

- Sammy Gallagher, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon

- Tess McLaughlin, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Annie Ward, Glasgow, and formerly of Tonbane, Fanad

- Edmond Peoples, 209 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

- Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

- Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England.

Billy Doherty, Brook Cottage, Dreenan, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Billy Doherty, Brook Cottage, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his residence this evening, Tuesday 2nd January from 7pm to 11pm, and tomorrow, Wednesday 3rd January from 10am to 11pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning, 4th January, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s, Sessiaghoneill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Family time before the funeral on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only please.

Ita McElhinney (nee Kyle), Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ita McElhinney (nee Kyle), Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly of Mountcharles.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Tuesday, 2nd January, with rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday, 3rd January at 6.30pm to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Funeral on Thursday, 4th January after 11am Mass. Burial in Lettermacaward New Cemetery.

Frances Gillespie, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Frances Gillespie, Dromore, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, 3rd January, at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 1pm funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Woodville Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties

The death occurred on Sunday of Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties.



She died peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of John, Dara, Eunan, Enda and Pádraic.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Margaret Martin, Carricknaslate Hill, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Margaret Martin, Carricknaslate Hill, Lifford.

Remains are reposing at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy. Funeral from there on Wednesday, 3rd January at 12 noon for 1pm Mass in St Johnston Church and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Myra Hegarty, Carnaghan, Inch Island

The death occurred on Monday of Myra Hegarty, Carnaghan, Inch Island

Remains were removed on Tuesday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 3rd January at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Sammy Gallagher, 17 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon

The death took place on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, of Sammy Gallagher, 17 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Laura, Emma, Stephen and Abbie, and brother of Michael.

Remains are reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (January 4th) at 9.20am, going to St Mary’s Church, Melmount, Strabane for funeral Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Tess McLaughlin, Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Buncrana Nursing Unit of Tess McLaughlin, Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for 11am requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Annie Ward, Glasgow, and formerly of Tonbane, Fanad

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Annie Ward, formerly of Tonbane, Fanad.

Funeral mass at St. Columba’s Church, Hopehill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday , 3rd January at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lambhill Cemetery.



Edmond Peoples, 209 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Edmond Peoples, 209 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe, or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

Remains reposing at her later residence.

Remains leaving her residence on Wednesday at 1.30 pm to The Church Of Ireland, Donegal Town for Church service at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in The Glebe Cemetery.

Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England

The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 19th in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.

