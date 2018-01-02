No update to report on Donegal murder inquiry

There is no update to report in relation to the Shaun Duffy murder inquiry, according to the garda press office.

Senior gardaí launched a fresh appeal into the murder of the Meenacross man on January 29th, 2016.

Shaun Duffy's body was found at approximately 2.25p.m. on the afternoon of January 29th, 2005 by family members in his home.

Over 1430 lines of enquiry have been pursued and 670 witnesses have been interviewed since 2005.

An inquest commenced in 2010, it determined that Shaun Duffy's death was due to unlawful killing due to multiple stab wounds to the body and blunt force trauma to the head.

A statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed that there is no update in relation to the case. Anyone who has information is urged to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.





