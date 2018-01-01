Wind warning in place for Donegal on New Year's Day

A new day, a new year - and there’s yet another weather warning in place across Donegal.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for seven counties on New Year’s Day - including Donegal - with strong winds expected along coastal areas throughout the day.

So the message to those planning to take part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swims around Donegal is to take extreme care today.

Met Eireann is forecasting northwesterly winds with mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 110 km/h along coastal areas on Monday.

The Yellow Status warning is valid for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry from 10am on Monday through to 4pm on Monday evening.