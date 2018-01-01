Deaths in Donegal, New Year's Day, Monday, January 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eamonn Gillespie, Cashel, Glencolmcille

- Annie Ward, Glasgow, and formerly of Tonbane, Fanad

- Séamus O'Donnell, Annagry East, Annagry

- Garreth Boyce, Murleog, Downings

- Edmund Peoples, 209 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

- Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Ballybofey and formerly Cloghan

- Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

- Fred Wilson, Ramelton

- Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England.

Eamonn Gillespie, Cashel, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gillespie, Cashel, Glencolmcille. Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Remains are reposing at his late residence at Cashel, Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Ward, Glasgow, and formerly of Tonbane, Fanad

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Annie Ward, formerly of Tonbane, Fanad.

Funeral mass at St. Columba’s Church, Hopehill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday , 3rd January at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lambhill Cemetery.





Séamus O'Donnell, Annagry East, Annagry

The death has occurred at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Séamus O'Donnell, Annagry East, Annagry, formerly of Sheskinarone.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Annagry on Monday from 12 noon, with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2nd at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, followed by interment in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Falcarragh Nursing Home c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.







Garreth Boyce, Murleog, Downings

The sudden death has taken place of Garreth Boyce, Murleog, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, 2nd January, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Coast Guard c/o any family member.

Edmund Peoples, 209 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Edmund Peoples, 209 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe, or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Crolack, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Crolack, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 1st, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

Remains reposing at her later residence.

Remains leaving her residence on Wednesday at 1.30 pm to The Church Of Ireland, Donegal Town for Church service at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in The Glebe Cemetery.

Fred Wilson, Tullybeg, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Fred Wilson, Tullybeg, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the residence of his brother, Jeff and Violet Wilson, the Breen, Ramelton.

Funeral service on Monday, 1st January at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Chruch, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

House private please, family and friends welcome.

Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England

The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 19th in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.

