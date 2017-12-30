Storm Dylan set to hit Donegal later this evening

The county is bracing itself for another night of extreme weather with Storm Dylan forecast to hit Donegal late on Saturday evening.

Met Éireann is warning that storm-force winds are on the way as Storm Dylan tracks north-eastwards through Donegal Bay and along the Ulster coast, with the biggest impact in Connacht and Ulster.

Donegal is one of a number of counties issued with a Status Orange weather warning.

Winds veering northwest are expected to gust up to 120km/h from 9pm tonight (Saturday) until 6am on Sunday.

A Status Orange weather warning has also been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Longford, Westmeath and Meath.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile snow and heavy frost overnight have left some roads around the county in a dangerous condition this morning.