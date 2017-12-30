Funeral arrangements confirmed for Donegal fisherman

The funeral arrangements for Donegal fisherman Garret Boyce, have been confirmed.

Mr. Boyce, who was 45 and from Downings, died while fishing in the North Sea on Saturday, December 23rd.

He had been on board the McBride Fishing Company owned, MFV 'Peadar Elaine II'. The boat was fishing crab in the North Sea over the Christmas period and Mr Boyce was due to return home on December 27th.

McBride Fishing Company issued a statement, confirming the funeral arrangements: “Following the tragic and sudden death of our beloved colleague and skipper Garret Boyce on board Peadar Elaine II on Saturday 23rd of December his remains will be repatriated to Ireland on Saturday, 30th of December.

“Wake will take place at his home on Sunday 31st of December and Monday 1st of January, followed by funeral at St. John The Baptist Church on Tuesday 2nd of January at 11am.”