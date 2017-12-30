Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 30th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bridget Harkin (née Duffy), USA, and formerly of Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

- Bernard McGrath, Glenswilly

- Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Ballybofey and formerly Cloghan

- Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

- Fred Wilson, Ramelton

- Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara

- Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar

- Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh

- Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.

- Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny

- Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton

- Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

- Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany



Bridget Harkin (née Duffy) formerly of Clonmany

The death has taken place in Chicago, USA of Bridget Harkin (née Duffy), formerly of Leenan, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany on Saturday, 30th December, at approx. 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 31st December, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonmany.

Bernard Mc Grath, Castlereagh, New Mills, Glenswilly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Mc Grath, Castlereagh, New Mills, Glenswilly.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly on Sunday, December 31st at 2pm with burial in Killpheak cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Sheepheaven Sub Aqua Club Search & Recovery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Crolack, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Crolack, Cloghan.

Remains reposing at McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Sunday, Dec. 31st, from 6.30pm until removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 1st, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town



Remains will repose at her later residence from 3pm today (Saturday).

Further arrangements to be confirmed.

Fred Wilson, Tullybeg, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Fred Wilson, Tullybeg, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at the residence of his brother, Jeff and Violet Wilson, the Breen, Ramelton from 7pm today, Saturday, December 30th.

Funeral service on Monday, 1st January at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Chruch, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

House private please, family and friends welcome.

Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.





Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 6pm to St. Conal's Parish Church, Ardara.

Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon at 2pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack Hannigan, Main Street, Stranorlar. Dearly loved father of Noeleen, Antoinette, John and the late Pat, much loved brother of the late Bridie, Jim, Paddy, Maureen and Cathal. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours andfriends.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday from 11am until rosary at 10pm. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.40am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.



Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. No flowers please . Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh

The tragic death has taken place of Sean Heraghty, Glasgow & Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his Aunt Maureen and Pat Kelly’s house at Main Street, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St. Finnian’s Chruch, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral family & friends welcome.

Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties

The death has occurred of Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday morning, 30th December, to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from her late residence at 1.20pm on Saturday, 30th December, for 2 o’clock funeral service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny followed by burial in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice.

Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his wife Vivian, daughter Irene, sons John, Norman and Noel, (predeceased by his son, David), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Bill, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Service on Saturday, December 30th, at 1pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.

Funeral from residence at 10am on Saturday to The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for requiem Mass at 10.30am and interment in Conwal cemetery.

Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

