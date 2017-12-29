Number of people hospitalised after Donegal road collision

A number of people have been hospitalised after a road traffic collision in west Donegal this afternoon.

The accident happened at the Gweebarra bends between Glenties and Dungloe around 3pm and is believed to have involved a single vehicle.

A number of people have been taken to hospital but it is believed no one was seriously injured and the collision is not being treated as a serious incident by gardaí.

It is understood the occupants of the car were tourists.