A wonderful Donegal New Year's dinner that will warm your hearts

You could be the richest person in the world and still be lonely, according to Letterkenny woman, Lynda Wylie Orr, who is organising a wonderful dinner that one and all are invited to attend this New Year's day.

This is the second year that Lynda has decided to organise this wonderful occasion. This year, Donegal's celebrity chef, Martin Anderson, has offered his premises and services, to make the event even more spectacular than it was last year.

The event will be held at Sonder restaurant in Letterkenny and dinner will be served between 2pm and 6pm.

Lynda recognises the need for people to come together and celebrate the new year.

"New Year's day can be the loneliest day of the year for some people," she said.

She thanked all those who have donated food for the event.

"You could be the richest person in the world and still be the loneliest. For some, New Year's day is the loneliest day of the year," the warm-hearted individual said.

A lot of people have already contacted Linda to say that they would love to attend the event.

Lynda said that if it brightens one person's day the event is worthwhile. All those who helped last year have volunteered their services again this year. People volunteer to wash dishes, serve food and so forth. Those who volunteer enjoy the craic as much as those who enjoy being served dinner.

Last year, couples from the town joined in the festivities. This year, the charitable musician, Martin Orr, will entertain those in attendance.

Chef Martin Anderson said that he expects more than one hundred will be enjoying dinner at his restaurant in Letterkenny.

Chef Anderson will also be using his own mobile catering services to help things run smoothly on the day.

"I volunteered to help Lynda. It will be a fantastic day. Loads of local businesses helped out. I decided I'd provide the venue and my own catering services to do it. I am delighted to help," he said.

Lynda thanked everyone who has donated food, services and all those who have volunteered to help.

If you would like to join the New Year's day festivities at Sonder restaurant, you can call Lynda on 087 8340534.