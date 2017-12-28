Majella surprises Daniel O'Donnell with the 'Sound of Music'

Daniel O'Donnell got a magnificent surprise when his good wife Majella told him he was going to Dublin sale shopping but on arrival announced that they were going to see 'The Sound of Music' in the Bord Gais Theatre.

Daniel said: "It's my favourite movie of all time and the stage musical certainly didn't disappoint."

The Donegal singing star said that Celine Byrne's singing in the part of Mother Abbess gave him goosebumps.

"I had goosebumps listening to her sing it," he said.

He added that Lucy O'Byrne who played the part of Maria "was as good as Julie Andrews in the original."

"The whole show is just fantastic," he said.