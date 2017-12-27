Donegal Crime Prevention officer urges vigilance throughout holiday season

A leading member of the Garda Síochána has urged all homeowners and business owners to continue to be vigilant throughout the holiday period.

Sergeant Paul Wallace also urged people to care of the elderly during this cold spate of weather.

He said: "If you are leaving your home for a period or going on holiday you should tell a neighbour to keep an eye on your house."

Srg. Wallace urged people not to post news of their impending holidays on social media sites.

The Dungloe-based garda urged business owners to check on their businesses, from time to time, throughout the holiday period to ensure that everything is as it should be.

If people urgently need to call the gardaí, they should call their local district headquarters in Milford, Buncrana, Ballyshannon or Buncrana.