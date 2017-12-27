A little bit of court history in Co. Donegal

A little bit of history will be created in Letterkenny on Tuesday, January 2nd when the first district court sitting in the new court building on High Road will take place. The final court sittings in the building on Justice Walsh Road took place in the days before Christmas.

Pictured are some of the solicitors and barristers on the final day of the recent Circuit Court sitting at the Justice Walsh Road premises.

Included, l-r, are Ray Lannon Solicitor, Conor McLaughlin Solicitor, Ciaran Liddy State Solicitor, Peter Nolan B.L, Lorraine Clarke Solicitor, Marita McCormick B.L., Damian Crawford B.L. and Patricia McCallum B.L. Photo: Clive Wasson.