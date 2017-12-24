WEATHER
Christmas Eve weather warning in place for Donegal
Wind and heavy rain expected across the county
Donegal has been issued with a Status Yellow weather warning
A Status Yellow weather warning is in place in Donegal for Christmas Eve.
Met Eireann has issued wind warnings for four counties - Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.
Southwesterly winds will increase strong and gusty, especially near coastal fringes.
The warnings are place until 8pm on Sunday night.
In a separate Status Yellow warning, there is a weather advisory alert for counties Donegal, Leitrim Mayo and Sligo.
This relates to periods of heavy rain which are expected at times through Christmas Eve and overnight and for a time Christmas morning, with local spot flooding.
This warning is in place until 9am on Christmas morning.
