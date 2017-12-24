Christmas Eve weather warning in place for Donegal

A Status Yellow weather warning is in place in Donegal for Christmas Eve.

Met Eireann has issued wind warnings for four counties - Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Southwesterly winds will increase strong and gusty, especially near coastal fringes.

The warnings are place until 8pm on Sunday night.

In a separate Status Yellow warning, there is a weather advisory alert for counties Donegal, Leitrim Mayo and Sligo.

This relates to periods of heavy rain which are expected at times through Christmas Eve and overnight and for a time Christmas morning, with local spot flooding.

This warning is in place until 9am on Christmas morning.