Sudden death of Donegal fisherman

The suddent death of a Donegal fisherman has been met by great sadness among all those who knew him.

Garret Boyce from Downings died on board the McBride Fishing Company owned, MFV 'Peadar Elaine II', sometime before 4.00am on Saturday morning.

According to 'The Skipper', the boat was fishing crab in the North Sea over the Christmas period and Mr Boyce was due to return home on December 27th.

The late Mr Boyce, 44, had been a lifelong employee of McBride Fishing Company; joining the company in the 90's and fishing on both the 'Peadar Elaine' and 'Peadar Elaine II'.

Hugh McBride, from the McBride Fishing Co, described him as a valuable and much loved member of the crew.