Donegal County Council provide map to outline Christmas services and events

Donegal County Councils GIS team have, once again, produced a nifty Christmas map to help share information on events and recycling services that are available over this festive season.

The map includes important points of information including details of events taking place, recycling centres and their opening times, locations of bring banks and designated points for the collection of Christmas Trees for recycling.

The map can be found on www.donegalcoco.ie or on the Councils Facebook page or @DonegalCouncil on Twitter.

Donegal County Council wishes you all a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas and best wishes for 2018.